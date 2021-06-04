AZ Factory to launch final collections designed by Alber Elbaz

AZ Factory has unveiled plans to launch two collections “fully finalised” by founder Alber Elbaz before his sudden passing in April , as well as a special tribute during Paris Fashion Week this autumn.

In a statement, AZ Factory , the fashion start-up founded by Elbaz and Richemont, said that it would honour the late designer during women’s spring-summer 2022 Paris Fashion Week, which takes place from September 27 to October 5.

The event will celebrate the “extraordinary life and work” of Elbaz while paying tribute to his “creative vision and joyous spirit,” stated AZ Factory.

Laurent Malecaze, AZ Factory chief executive officer, said in a statement: “The world has lost a legend and the AZ Factory team has lost a beloved friend with the sudden passing of Alber. We are humbled and moved to launch the last two product stories he had finalised with the team.

“In the next months, we will come together to honour Alber with a celebration of his life and his visionary work, aiming to bring the same level of passion and love that he brought to us each day.”

AZ Factory to celebrate Alber Elbaz during Paris Fashion Week

Alongside the planned celebrations, AZ Factory will launch two product stories this month, the first ‘SuperTech-SuperChic,’ which was unveiled online during couture week in January , will be available on June 12 to mark the founder’s 60th birthday.

The collection “brings hi-tech to high-fashion”. Using eco-dyed, nylon microfibre traditionally used in activewear, AZ Factory has created an innovative, 3D knitting technology to create woven details inspired by couture craftsmanship to create what it is calling “athletic couture,” a new approach to formalwear that remains comfortable, breathable, and seasonless.

This will be followed up by the never-before-seen ‘Free To’ product story, which the label said was finalised by Elbaz in his last weeks with the AZ Factory team. The collection is leisurewear in Elbaz’s style, with his signature raw-edged satin ribbon and metallic details. Elevated hoodies, tops, and sweatpants made of eco-sustainable fabrics feature messages of escapism and hope crafted in bold, hand-embroidered lettering. A highlight is an oversized lavender sweatshirt with ‘Kiss’ spelt out in ribbon.

This collection will also support LGBTQ+ youth “in accordance with Alber’s wishes,” explained AZ Factory, with a portion of the proceeds to be donated to the It Gets Better Project, whose mission is to uplift, empower, and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe.

Image: courtesy of AZ Factory

AZ Factory to launch handbags

In addition, AZ Factory will introduce handbags as a new product category, featuring designs “conceived” by Elbaz which aim “to allow women to freely hug and feel hugged”.

The bags are made of high-frequency, moulded nylon and are described as “modular” to be worn crossbody, on the shoulder, belted at the waist, or held in hand. They also feature adjustable multi-strap and lightweight chain fixtures for “flexible wear”.