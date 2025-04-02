BA Fashion Communication Graduate Alice Barter on Blending Creativity with Real-World Impact

BA Fashion Communication Graduate Alice Barter discusses working across the Condé Nast portfolio and the power of merging artistic vision with practical application.

What made you choose Vogue College of Fashion for your studies?

Vogue was always a big deal for me growing up. I’ve always been drawn to magazines, fashion, and the way beautiful things are presented and given meaning. It wasn’t just about aesthetics, it was about the storytelling, the culture, and the way fashion can shape how people see themselves. Studying at Vogue College felt like the perfect way to immerse myself in that world and learn from people with practical experience in the industry.

What were the most valuable skills you gained during your programme?

One of the most valuable skills I developed was a trained eye for trends and visual communication, understanding not just what looks good, but why it resonates culturally and commercially. The programme also sharpened my ability to think more broadly about design, whether in branding, creative direction, or digital experiences. Learning to merge creativity with practical insight has not only shaped how I approach projects today, it has broadened the scope of my future creative possibilities.

Can you describe a project or collaboration that had a significant impact on your learning experience?

The Independent Fashion Project was probably the most exciting and personally rewarding part of the course for me. It gave me the chance to explore the areas of fashion I’m most passionate about and put together something that felt like a real business concept. It wasn’t just an assignment, it was the first time I could see a clear direction for where I wanted to take my career. Having that creative freedom while also being pushed to think about the business side of things was a huge learning experience.

How did the faculty and industry professionals influence your career path?

The faculty and sector experts made everything feel more real and connected to the industry. It was more than theory, it was practical, relevant, and based on actual experience. Their advice helped me refine my work and figure out where my strengths were. One of the biggest turning points was when Harriet Posner recognised my eye for graphic and web design. That moment of appreciation helped me land my placement and kickstarted my career.

Can you share an example of how you applied what you learned at Vogue College of Fashion in your professional career?

I think the biggest thing I took from Vogue College is the ability to see a project holistically. Even though I mainly work as a designer, I don’t just think about how something looks, I think about how it functions for the brand, how it speaks to their audience, and how it fits into a bigger strategy. A lot of the time, clients aren’t clear about exactly what they need, but because of what I learned, I’m able to anticipate that and help shape the vision.

How has your perspective on the fashion industry evolved since graduating?

The core discussions we had during my studies remain incredibly relevant today. Fashion isn’t just about aesthetics, it’s a tool for cultural commentary, innovation, and personal empowerment. That being said, my perspective has evolved in understanding how digital transformation is shaping the industry.

As fashion increasingly embraces technology through AI, digital retail, and interactive branding, industry professionals must adapt while remaining grounded in storytelling and craftsmanship. The challenge is balancing authenticity with innovation, and that’s something I consider in every project I take on.

Were there any fashion events, talks, or experiences at Vogue College of Fashion that opened new doors for you?

There were so many interesting industry talks that helped shape my perspective and introduced me to different sides of fashion I hadn’t considered before.

Hannah Springett was one of the industry professionals whose work really stood out to me, and when it came time to look for placements, Harriet Posner pointed out my strengths in digital design, which led me to a placement that was the perfect fit. That opportunity helped shape my career. I was hired straight out of university and have been growing in my role ever since.

What does a typical day look like for a creative designer working in digital web design?

Every day is different, but a big part of the job is problem-solving through design. One day I might be working on a shoppable module for a brand, the next I’m designing a full web experience for a campaign. It’s a mix of creative thinking and technical execution, ensuring the brand’s identity translates seamlessly across digital platforms.

There’s a lot of collaboration across teams and within our HLabs team (whilst working on Condé Nast projects) because the goal isn’t just to make something visually appealing but to make something that works for the brand and their audience.

What types of projects do you work on for Condé Nast?

I work on a range of interactive experiences for Condé Nast (as they are a long-standing client at HLabs), from modular designs to fully custom web pages. This includes click-to-flip galleries, interactive maps, and shoppable experiences that enhance digital storytelling.

Beyond modular work, I also create custom interactive pages for brands across the Condé Nast portfolio. For Allure, I designed a bespoke module featuring hand-drawn illustrations and a journal-inspired aesthetic, adding a more editorial, tactile feel. I’ve worked on multiple full-page experiences for Wired, incorporating illustration and animation, with the help of the respective teams, and dynamic layouts to bring content to life in a way that feels engaging and immersive. I’ve also developed Vogue Business’s new service page, ensuring a seamless, high-end digital presence that aligns with the brand’s visual identity.

Collaboration is inherent to the creative process at HLabs. Working closely with project managers and senior creatives ensures our results are innovative and visually striking while remaining aligned with client goals and brand identity. Every project focuses on merging creativity with functionality, designing experiences that are visually compelling, intuitive to use, and tailored to each brand’s audience and objectives.

What advice would you give to students looking to break into the fashion industry?

Take every opportunity that comes your way, even if it’s outside of your comfort zone. Fashion is such a broad industry and you learn the most by getting hands-on experience. Some of the best career moments come from saying yes to something unexpected—you never know what might lead to your next big step.