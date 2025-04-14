BA Graduate Ying Xuan Ling on Landing a Job Through Internship Experience

BA Fashion Communication & Industry Practice graduate, Ying Xuan Ling, secured a freelance marketing assistant role at HLabs after completing a one-month internship during her studies.

What made you choose Vogue College of Fashion for your studies?

I chose Vogue College of Fashion because it’s the only school I found that offers a two-year bachelor’s degree programme while maintaining close ties with the fashion industry. As an international student, time and cost were key considerations, and with a two-year degree, I was able to save on accommodation costs compared to attending a school with a three- or four-year programme.

What were the most valuable skills you gained during your programme?

I think the most valuable skill I gained during the programme was independence. There were many aspects that required me to be self-reliant, proactively learning new skills to achieve the vision I want for my projects. In the real world, nobody is going to spoon-feed you—you have to take the initiative to learn, and when faced with obstacles, you must problem-solve independently rather than relying on others.

Can you describe a project or collaboration that had a significant impact on your learning experience?

My final project had the most significant impact on my learning experience. It was where I had absolute creative freedom to push past my limits, set my own brief, and combine all the skills I had developed over my two years at Vogue College of Fashion into one final product. Unlike projects in other modules, which focused on developing a specific skill, the final project allowed me to sharpen all the skills that I have learned.

How did the faculty and industry professionals influence your career path?

The faculty and industry professionals were very open and candid about the realities of working in the fashion industry. There were no rose-tinted glasses—we gained an honest understanding of the pros and cons of different career paths before making decisions. Having unparalleled insights helped me see the industry for what it truly is, rather than the flashy things that the media portrays. This enabled me to make more informed career choices.

During your time at Vogue College, you contributed as an editorial writer for the blog. How has that experience shaped your approach to content creation at HLabs?

As a Marketing Assistant at HLabs, I am also responsible for writing editorial content for the HLabs blog. My experience as an editorial writer for the college’s blog definitely shaped my approach to writing content at HLabs, as it accustomed me to producing long-form content, which has helped me write much more efficiently.

Were there any fashion events, talks, or experiences at Vogue College of Fashion that opened new doors for you?

My one-month internship played a key role in shaping my career path. I interned at HLabs as part of the mandatory internship experience and have since returned as a Freelance Marketing Assistant. I was able to secure this role even before graduation, which was a great opportunity given the challenges of the job market in recent years.

What advice would you give to students looking to break into the fashion industry?

Sometimes you’ll face rejection, and that’s okay. You might also find yourself in less-than-ideal situations—such as receiving job offers that don’t align with your aspirations—and that’s okay too. Don’t feel pressured to accept an offer if it doesn’t support your long-term goals. It’s okay to turn down multiple opportunities before the right one comes along, but remember to have a source of income in the meantime (unless you have other financial support).

