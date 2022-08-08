BAJ Birmingham reveals 2022 award winners

The British Academy of Jewellery (BAJ) Birmingham has announced the names of its diploma students that have won awards at the school’s Final Show 2022, hosted at its campus.

According to a press release shared by the school, a total of six prizes were awarded in the city.

Previously, the BAJ held its Final Show 2022 at the London campus at the London campus.

Two students, Eman Bhatti and Catherine Meades, won the Andra Mandala Award, which was judged by jewellery professional Gary Calidcote.

Secondly, Jordan Moss was awarded the Signet Technical Excellence Award by judges Melvyn Moore and Gary Hindley.

The Weston Beamour Excellence in Design Award, judged by professionals Andrew Morton and Kerry Saunders, went to Birmingham student Kate Bell, with Omaree Raynolds coming in second.

Image: BAJ Birmingham Final Show 2022, courtesy of the school.

David Thomas of jewellery brand The Snooty Fox gave the Rising Star Award to student Jordan Moss. In addition, Moss was also named as the runner-up of the Creative Excellence Award, which Cooksongold’s Stuart Wibberly and Sian Brown presented to first-place winner Lesley Quinn.

Finally, BAJ’s Most Improved Student Award, evaluated on the basis of recommendations of tutors at the school, was won by Lauren Smith.

The BAJ Birmingham exhibition is open to the public until tomorrow, August 9.