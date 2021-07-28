Baldessarini spring/ summer 2022

New Hollywood

Self-aware – Independent – Epicurean

Baldessarini celebrates the fashion glamour of the late 60s with the SS 2022 collection and gives this era a new face with cool, high-cut formal pants and extra large lapels. New Hollywood also means testing and overcoming boundaries.

Drawers are being abandoned. In the collection, the boundaries between formal wear and casual style are blurred. A new silhouette emerges: casual, oversized and full of joie de vivre and self-confidence. The daisy as a key item of the brand is back and will be found as an application, pin or embroidery on almost every item.