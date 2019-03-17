Balenciaga opens new boutique concept on Sloane Street

Balenciaga has opened a second boutique in west London and debuted its retail warehouse concept at its new Sloane Street address.

The Kering-owned luxury brand has moved into the former Ermenegildo Zegna unit, a 4390sq ft space housed over two floors featuring industrial furniture and conveyor rails which showcase the collections.

To mark the opening Balenciaga released 30 customised signature leather shopping tote bags with a "London" print, priced at 823 pounds.

Sloane Street is having a second coming, after luxury brands including Fendi, Versace, Armani and Hermès relocated to larger spaces. Harvey Nichols, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada and Gucci have thus far been the Knightsbridge stalwarts, with Burberry planning to move to 1 Sloane Street in 2020.

Photo credit: Balanciaga Sloane Street, source: Balenciaga website