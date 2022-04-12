Balenciaga to show in New York in May

Balenciaga is to show its resort collection in New York City on 21 May.

The Kering-owned fashion house follows Bottega Veneta, Thom Browne and Alexander McQueen who all showed in the U.S. recently.

Balenciaga’s AW22 show during Paris Fashion Week, which saw models battling to walk through a blizzard carrying their belongings, was one of the most poignant presentations masterminded by Demna, the house’s Creative Director.

The previous season saw Demna collaborate with Matt Groening, the founding artist behind The Simpsons.

Expectations will be high for the Balenciaga show, especially as many European editors have not travelled to the U.S. since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

Balenciaga revenue reached 18 billion euros in 2021, an increase of 35 percent versus 2020 and 13 percent compared to 2019.