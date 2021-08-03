Bali-Bali Fashion in Summer 2022

Lust for life

Vitality. Sustainability. Fairtrade. The high-quality shoe and bag label Bali-Bali Fashion combines all these qualities. And would be able to do even more: for the spring/summer 2022 season, the collection includes sandals and mules with heels for the first time. Accessories are also set to grow: in addition to the popular and versatile wicker bags, Bali-Bali is focusing on hats, caps and costume jewellery.

Colour. Braiding. Fringes.

Bright colours, handcrafted details and the use of natural materials such as smooth (suede) leather, raffia or canvas give the new styles their unmistakable touch. The look is always casual: Bali-Bali goes just as well with jeans and shorts as it does with a feminine maxi dress. In addition to the core items mules and sandals, which are surprising with sophisticated braiding (Viennese braiding), metal accessories (big chains), shells and fringes, the collection has been expanded to include the important fashion themes of loafers and espadrilles. The must-have footbed slipper is realised by Bali-Bali with the label's typical nonchalance: casual two-straps and toe grips are fashionably interpreted by material combinations such as natural leather with canvas or raffia. Flying high with Bali-Bali? Now that's possible too! By popular demand, the collection has been extended to include mules and sandals with higher bursts. Soft padding offers optimum comfort.

Easy Breezy Bags

Bali-Bali wicker bags and Ata Bags have fans all over the world. The collection exudes just that touch of wearable exoticism we all crave. Variety in formats: shopper, basket, clutch and tote bag are just a few of the many new ideas that perfectly match the more feminine looks of women's wear. All bags are coordinated with the shoe collection in terms of material, style and colour. Speaking of colour: in addition to natural shades, Bali-Bali is increasingly focusing on fresh pastels for the coming summer. Mixed with gold, mango, apricot, pink, mint and lemon yellow bring a touch of exotic glamour to everyday life.

Fair & Fashion

Bali-Bali stands for Fairtrade. All products are manufactured in small family businesses. Sustainability is the overriding theme. Bali-Bali also uses natural materials for its packaging. In addition, all products are labelled with the Fairtrade hangtag. Managing Director Michael Dornseifer says: "Anyone who gets involved in the world of Bali-Bali will be able to offer his customers something special. He says the collection offers a unique opportunity to break out of the uniformity of everyday offerings."