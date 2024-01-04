BALR. presents a fresh Autumn Winter range at Pitti Uomo

BALR., the premium lifestyle brand, is delighted to unveil its autumn/winter 2024 collection at Pitti Uomo, the foremost men's fashion fair globally. The showcased collection epitomises the BALR. ethos, offering a blend of style, comfort and lifestyle.

‘’Our brand philosophy – to live the life of a BALR. – has fully come to life with the AW24 collection. The range is built up to support three phases in a day: starting with a workout in the gym, continued by either travelling or lounging and ending at a club or on the red carpet’’.

Life of a BALR.

BALR. has expanded its collection to cater the full day in the life of a BALR. Starting with covering a crucial aspect of every (aspiring) BALR.'s life: the gym. Introducing 'XI' brings a formal touch suitable for fine dining or red carpet events. The core of the collection comprises a diverse range of BALR.'s latest garments, featuring elevated fabrics and new categories, presenting a more sophisticated collection. Overall, the AW24 collection presents a luxurious array of wardrobe essentials. All in sync with the audience.

Renewed strategy

The launch of the autumn/winter 2024 collection aligns with BALR.'s renewed strategy, emphasising a fresh perspective. A recent milestone is the revamped website, acting as the brand's window to inspire consumers and immerse them in the BALR. journey. While BALR.'s digital presence remains a strength, recent years have seen the brand evolve and invest in wholesale, retail, and retail marketing. A trial trade marketing initiative in Germany, supporting the campaign with Borussia Dortmund striker Sébastien Haller, offers a glimpse into future endeavours. Moreover, the brand seeks to expand physical stores through partnerships, with the first store opening realised in the summer of 2023.

Availability

The AW24 collection will be showcased during Pitti Uomo from January 9 to 12 in Florence, Italy. The initial collection drop is scheduled for July 2024.

About BALR.

BALR. stands as a premium lifestyle brand renowned for its streetwear apparel, travel gear, and footwear designed for men. Based in Amsterdam, the brand specialises in football-inspired fashion, embodying a distinctive lifestyle. Aspirational and aligned with its young and ambitious audience, BALR. strives to inspire greatness. BALR. is part of the Juramy group, alongside social brand agency Wannahaves and the largest football community globally, 433. Boasting over 100 million followers on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and the 433 App, 433 aims to make a positive impact on the world through football. Partnerships with brands such as Activision, PUMA, Accor Hotels, and leagues like Bundesliga, LaLiga, and MLS underscore 433's global influence.