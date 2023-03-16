Banana Moon - SS23 Swimwear Trends

With crochet, shiny fabric, gold detailing and ethnic print, Banana Moon Couture is daring to combine fashion and sensuality for its new SS23 collection. Textured swimwear is the focus of this new modern and sexy range featuring honeycomb, crochet and lurex jacquard. These materials jazz up the great seaside classics. The crochet, which is made by our partner workshops, remains one of the summer’s safe bets. In the beach wardrobe, it comes in a natural and warm colour palette. With Couture, the golds are like a second skin reproducing the gold trend on a variety of one-pieces and two-pieces, and more subtly through jewellery detailing. The sensuality of the cuts, the careful fi nishes and the absolute delicacy of the materials make Banana Moon Couture a sharp, sexy and eco- friendly range.

Image: Banana Moon, courtesy of the brand

Palm Springs: Cut-outs and asymmetry

Banana Moon has arrived in the Californian desert valley of Coachella. Put on the car radio B-side and celebrate the new Banana Moon Spring/Summer 2023 collection. For the new collection, Banana Moon is having a never-ending party... It’s 100% Californian vibes. In terms of style, the Cut Out swimsuit will be appearing on every beach this year: it provides a sexy touch and is becoming a seaside essential. There are several designs: an updated Trikini, an asymmetrical cut-out and the one-shoulder style. This summer, we’re also loving tie swimwear with multiple positions for multiple options!

Chromatic Sunset: Warm colours and natural details

What would a Banana Moon summer be without the warm colours of a sunset? This season they are a must for your summer look. In a flamboyant colour fade, the sunset effect spreads over pieces that are so comfortable they feel like a second skin. Wear the new collection anywhere, anytime, whether it’s the high season or an Indian summer. The palette has something for everyone and is beautifully soft for a flowing and innocent look. This swimwear makes us feel like we’re on holiday before we even arrive at our destination. It has detailing with shells placed like jewellery, bamboolook rings and multicoloured beads. The «jewellery» swimsuits are must-have pieces from our collection inspired by the sun and beach.

Image: Banana Moon, courtesy of the brand

Shine Bright: For a look that sparkles

This is the mantra of the summer! Brightly coloured iridescent swimsuits, multicoloured shiny prints... We’re wearing anything that sparkles for a radiant look by the water. In terms of shapes, we’re going for the laced trend. Swimwear can be tied together, adjusted and worn in a variety of ways to give you lots of options, embracing and celebrating all body types. The slimming high-leg bottoms remain a must.

Image: Banana Moon, courtesy of the brand

Banana Moon Teens: Mix and match

Peace, love and flowers: Banana Moon revisits the iconic Hawaiian print. For over twenty years, Banana Moon Teens has made mix and match its style and fashion foundation. This new season, we’re celebrating the famous Banana Moon iconic flower with oversized monotone graphics in colour block, black and white for the complete wardrobe: a sexy one-piece, a laced two-piece, dresses and trousers in seventies style. It’s a season «musthave»! Dare to mix and match! Everything is mixed and matched in this colourful collection: laced bikini tops with fruity embroidered patterns and colourful striped bottoms. It’s like a shot of vitamins to satisfy our summer cravings.

Rainbow, sun and palm tree motifs feature on swimwear in a «tattoo» style; beads and coloured rings add a touch of colour for an ultra-fun and relaxed look. We love the swimsuits with straps tied around the belly with small beads for a beach jewellery effect. The Scrunchy: the hit style of the last few seasons is still centre stage with its crumpled effect. This summer, it comes as a trikini with contrasting rings in an explosive colour palette.