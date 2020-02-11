Banana Republic and Goop team up for capsule collection

Banana Republic has launched "The Goop Edit for Banana Republic" - a capsule collection created by the contemporary womenswear brand and lifestyle company.

The collection marks the second collaboration between the two parties, who first joined forces in September 2019 to create a co-branded podcast series called Women on Top. The podcast aims to celebrate female boundary-breakers.

The capsule collection follows a similar theme, paying tribute to female culture changers. It includes five everyday fashion essentials inspired by the "confidence and presence of strong women," according to a press release.

The Goop Edit for Banana Republic line will include an oversized trench coat in khaki retailing for 269 dollars, a navy pleated poplin skirt for 119 dollars, a pair of navy high-rise wide-leg cropped chino pants for 89.50 dollars, a navy button-front polo for 79.50 dollars and a white poplin puff-sleeve blouse for 74.50 dollars.

The capsule launched for sale exclusively on Goop's website on February 11 and will be available on Banana Republic's site starting on February 25.

Images courtesy of LaForce PR