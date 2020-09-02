Banana Republic in partnership with Delivering Good and Rock the Vote

Banana Republic introduces ‘Will Work For A Better Republic’ campaign in partnership with Delivering Good and Rock the Vote.

The campaign reflects a range of individuals, couples and families redefining their new normal with working from home becoming a normality. The brand takes sweaters and joggers from loungewear to functional pieces of clothing with utility detailing.

Nonprofit organisation, Delivering Good, unites retailers, manufacturers, foundations and individuals to help Americans in need. Banana Republic previously donated 20 million dollars worth of clothing in response to the pandemic.

A recipient of Banana Republic’s donation, Charmel Hamiel, said in a statement: “I have been considering trying to enter a new career, but was concerned about the cost of professional clothing, on top of all of my other expenses.

“This gift truly made me feel beautiful and confident and came during a time where I really needed that boost.”

The global apparel brand is also partnering with nonprofit organisation, Rock the Vote, to promote voter registration during the election year. To showcase this, a new series of face masks with ‘Vote’ and ‘Vote For A Better Republic’ will be available for purchase from Banana Republic.

"At Banana Republic, we understand that a better tomorrow starts with the work we do today. We Will Work For A Better Republic, alongside our partners Delivering Good and Rock the Vote, to advocate for one another, lift each other, and be the change,” said Mike Janover, head of Marketing for Banana Republic.