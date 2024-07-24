Bangladesh apparel industry resumes operations following unrest

Bangladesh has begun to lift restrictions imposed following last week's violent protests, allowing its crucial garment industry to resume operations. The move comes as the country faces mounting economic pressures and concerns over political stability.

The government's decision to partially ease a nationwide curfew on July 24 permitted the reopening of garment factories, banks, and the Dhaka stock exchange, reported AFP. This step is seen as critical for the country's 50bn dollar export-oriented textile sector, which employs millions and accounts for a significant portion of Bangladesh's GDP.

However, the restoration of normalcy remains fragile. Internet connectivity, particularly mobile services, continues to be limited, potentially hampering business operations and communication, AFP said. The ongoing restrictions reflect the government's cautious approach in managing the aftermath of protests that resulted in at least 186 fatalities.

The unrest, triggered by controversial civil service quotas, has exposed underlying tensions in Bangladesh's labour market and governance. With an estimated 18 million unemployed youth, the country faces significant challenges in job creation and equitable economic growth.

The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether Bangladesh can swiftly return to its pre-crisis growth trajectory or if lingering tensions will continue to weigh on its economic prospects.