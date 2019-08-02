Barbie Hsu is the new face of Caprice in China

German women’s shoe brand Caprice was able to win the Taiwanese actress, singer and TV host Barbie Hsu as its new brand ambassador in China. The 42-year old will utilise her popularity in the Asian market to support the brand that entered the Chinese market about a year and a half ago and belongs to German shoemaker and distributor Wortmann Schuh Holding.

"Over the past few seasons, Caprice has been able to continuously increase sales in China, and we are seeing a great deal of consumer interest in our products. Therefore, we are starting early on investing in brand building measurements to position ourselves accordingly in the Asian market," commented Jürgen Cölsch, managing partner of Caprice, in a press release published on Wednesday.

The collaboration between the women's shoemaker and Barbie Hsu is accompanied by a large-scale omnichannel advertising campaign, which will further drive brand development in China, which began with the brand’s market entry in 2017.

"The cooperation with prominent testimonials and influencers offers us the opportunity to present us to a different audience. Especially in a country like China, where digitization is progressing so fast, this cross-media approach helps us to target our customers more efficiently," added Cölsch.

The shoe manufacturer has also intensified its cooperation with Chinese internet giant Alibaba and joined its e-commerce platform Tmall just in time for Singles Day on 11th November 2018.

Caprice was founded in 1990 to combine fashionable women's shoes with comfort and wellness, developed at the company’s innovation and technology centre in southern Germany. Along with the shoe brands Tamaris, Marco Tozzi, Jana and s.Oliver Shoes, Caprice belongs to Wortmann Schuh Holding, which is based in central Germany.