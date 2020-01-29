Barbour and Laura Ashley collaborate for first time on AW20 collection

Heritage and lifestyle brand Barbour is teaming up with fashion and homeware brand Laura Ashley for an AW20 collection, marking the first time the two quintessentially British labels have collaborated.

The collection sees two distinctive wildflower floral prints from Laura Ashley’s archive applied to Barbour’s trademark wax jackets and complemented by an exclusive range of knitwear, dresses, blouses and accessories reflecting the signature style of both brands.

Vanessa Page, head of fashion at Laura Ashley, said: “We are delighted to be working with heritage brand Barbour on this collaboration. Our shared values and vision of classics with a twist perfectly suits the collection and we are proud of the way we have brought some of our archive prints to life in a new and exciting way.”

Paul Wilkinson, global marketing and commercial director at Barbour, said: “We are very excited to be working with Laura Ashley on this womenswear collaboration for Autumn Winter 2020. Both Barbour and Laura Ashley are renowned British heritage brands with a shared love of the countryside. The prints we have chosen from their archive perfectly complement our clothing to create a contemporary lifestyle collection that is both elegant and functional.”

The collection will be available on the Barbour website and at selected stockists worldwide from July 2020.