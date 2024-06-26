Barbour and Oxfam launch sustainable rental initiative at Glastonbury

British heritage brand Barbour has partnered with Oxfam to introduce an innovative rental service at this year's Glastonbury Festival. The initiative, part of Barbour's 'Re-Loved' programme, offers festival-goers the opportunity to rent pre-loved, upcycled wax jackets for 45 pounds for the duration of the event.

This move aligns with the growing trend towards circular fashion and sustainable consumption in the luxury goods sector. Paul Wilkinson, Group Commercial Director at Barbour, emphasized the initiative's role in extending product lifecycles and reducing environmental impact. The jackets, cleaned and refurbished at Barbour's facility in South Shields, feature unique designs incorporating materials from past Glastonbury merchandise.

The collaboration with Oxfam not only promotes sustainability but also supports charitable causes, with all proceeds going to the international poverty-fighting organisation. This initiative forms part of Barbour's broader 'Wax for Life' programme, which includes re-waxing, repair, and customisation services, demonstrating the 130-year-old brand's commitment to longevity and circularity in fashion.

Originally established by John Barbour in 1894 in South Shields in the North East of England to provide outerwear to fishermen, sailors and mariners to protect them from the worst of the British weather.

Charity Oxfam has more than 540 shops in the UK and in 1993 provided the stewards at Glastonbury Festival, setting the foundations for a relationship that continues to this day.