Barbour and Roksanda unveil second season collaboration

Barbour International and London Fashion Week designer Roksanda have unveiled their new Autumn Winter 2023 collection, marking their second collaboration. The collection comprises nine pieces, uniting Roksanda’s distinctive use of colour with Barbour’s motorcycle heritage and craftsmanship.

Roksanda Ilinčić, known for her bold femininity, use of vivid hues and modern cuts, has merged her design DNA with Barbour’s adventurous spirit. The collaboration aims to reimagine classic outerwear through Roksanda’s unique lens, combining technical fabrics with oversized silhouettes and a palette of soft feminine shades contrasted with utilitarian tones.

Nicola Brown, Director of Womenswear at Barbour International, praised the collection for its fresh pastel colors, oversized silhouettes, and the combination of Roksanda's creative designs with Barbour International's heritage and attitude.

The collection includes notable outerwear pieces like the Hester Gilet, Zora showerproof jacket, Adriona asymmetric cape, and Vita jacket.

In addition to outerwear, the collection features clothing items such as a jumpsuit and shirt, incorporating Roksanda’s unique design elements.

“Combining the Barbour International utilitarian ethos with Roksanda’s colour vocabulary, our second collaboration is a joyous exploration of shape, colour and form,” Ms Ilinčić said in a statement. “Barbour International has always fascinated me with its deep-rooted heritage and I wanted to reimagine classic outerwear pieces through my own aesthetic lens. The result is a coalescence of technical and functional fabrications with architectural, distinctive oversized silhouettes, all realised in a colour palette of soft, feminine shades layered against warm utilitarian tones.”