Barbour celebrates its Scottish roots: Fall / Winter 2025

For Autumn/Winter 2025, Barbour celebrates its Scottish heritage and returns to the place where the iconic Barbour family tartan originated: Ayrshire. Characterized by expansive landscapes, Ayrshire is the homeland of company founder John Barbour. The Autumn/Winter 2025 collection stylishly translates the country theme into an urban context, with modern fits, reinterpretations of familiar classics in quilted nylon and waxed cotton, and warming layers.

#The Men's Collection - Modern Heritage Barbour's Scottish roots serve as the inspiration for the reinterpretation of classic styles in the Modern Heritage Collection. Two new tartans define the collection, appearing as details and linings. The autumnal Riverstone Tartan features a clear palette of navy, stone, and whisper white, accented with earthy reds, while the darker Midnight Oak Tartan, in dark oak, navy, and whisper white, evokes a wintery feel. For the transitional season, the collection includes t-shirts, shirts, and lightweight showerproof jackets. Signature waxed and quilted jackets, alongside premium wool coats and soft cashmere-merino blend knitwear, complete the collection.

Premium materials from Italian textile manufacturers and high-quality craftsmanship distinguish the new Smarter Barbour line. The tailored jackets and trousers are crafted from soft moleskin, corduroy, and wool in herringbone or brushed check patterns. The cuts are modern and relaxed.

Heritage+

The Heritage+ Collection draws inspiration from Barbour's iconic Solway Zipper waxed jacket, first introduced in the 1960s. The line showcases a natural color palette, with shades of green ranging from archive olive to British khaki. Barbour's signature Classic Tartan appears in the lining. With oversized silhouettes and striking pockets, the jacket styles are the collection's highlight. Tartan, corduroy, and metal trims adorn overshirts, sweaters, and jackets, lending a utilitarian aesthetic. The Heritage+ line is rounded out by retro "Mr. Solway" prints on graphic t-shirts, soft tailoring styles, and trousers in corduroy and lightly waxed twill.

Heritage Re-Engineered

In the men's Re-Engineered Collection, ergonomic hoods give Barbour classics, the Liddesdale quilted jacket and the Spey waxed jacket, a fresh look for Autumn/Winter 2025. Modern, relaxed silhouettes and textured materials, along with utility details, create a masculine aesthetic. The color palette encompasses neutral tones like black, dark olive, and ecru, with highlights in a rich bronze. A range of cotton sweatshirts and overshirts, as well as onion-quilted vests, offer versatile layering options when paired with the collection's jackets.

Heritage Select

In the Heritage Select line, Barbour's tartan patterns adorn quilted jackets, linings, and shirts. Classics like the Bedale waxed jacket and the Liddesdale quilted jacket take on modern forms: Available as a showerproof or casual jacket, the Bedale is offered in natural colors such as sage, mist, and black. Vibrant brick red and an all-over tartan pattern give the iconic Liddesdale quilted jacket a distinctive twist. Soft knitwear and shirts with patchwork details complete the collection.

The Women's Collection - Modern Heritage

The women's Modern Heritage Collection for Autumn/Winter 2025 exudes a feminine quiet luxury look with premium materials. Coats and jackets in waxed cotton, quilted nylon, and wool with toggle closures are presented in tonal earth tones. Drawstrings at the waist give quilted and showerproof jackets a feminine silhouette. The seasonal Hessian Tartan, in a warm color palette, adorns the linings, collars, and hoods of the diverse jacket styles, lending them the unmistakable Barbour look. Warm burnt henna and contrasting ice blue provide color highlights. Soft knitwear is featured in a wide selection of sweaters, capes, and dresses. Feminine-cut trousers, skirts, and blouses complete the look and allow for versatile mix-and-match options within the collection.

Re-Engineered for Today

Barbour's DNA is particularly reflected in its recurring design elements: timeless style, durable materials, and functional details. For Autumn/Winter 2025, the Re-Engineered for Today Collection features tonal patchwork and oversized pockets on quilted and waxed jackets. Shiny brass hardware contrasts with earthy olive tones and soft neutrals. Knit sweaters and vests, as well as overshirts with tonal corduroy trims, are also offered in understated cream, brown, and green tones. Deep merlot provides highlights in jackets and knitwear. A double denim look complements the collection.

The Edit line presents quilted jackets and coats in the signature Barbour look with sophisticated twists: Detachable sleeves and coat elements create fashionable 2-in-1 pieces; combined quilting patterns in different colors and large tartan patches create an individual look. An earthy color palette of olive and beech contrasts with black and light camel. In addition to heavy knitwear with fashionable jacquard and Fair Isle patterns, the collection showcases oversized trousers in black and matching cropped blouses.

Barbour Icons

The Barbour Icons Collection reimagines Barbour's popular Beadnell and Spey waxed jackets and the Liddesdale quilted jacket: Corduroy collars and cuffs appear in vibrant pink, orange, and yellow. The styles are presented in various lengths – from classic to cropped versions. Materials are varied: Classics in waxed cotton are reinterpreted in quilted nylon. Reversible liners with contrasting cuffs on the pockets, inspired by the Liddesdale quilted jacket, complete the collection and offer layering options for autumn and winter.