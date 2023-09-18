Barbour collaborates with Erdem for SS24 London Fashion Week

Erdem and Barbour have joined forces for their Spring Summer '24 collection, producing two showpieces inspired by the late dowager Duchess of Devonshire, Deborah.

Drawing from Barbour's traditional waxed jacket, Erdem has reimagined it into a couture-esque exploded trapeze coat with an open neckline, available in both olive and sand waxed cotton. These coats are complemented by quilted liners crafted from chintz curtain remnants once adorning Chatsworth House.

Erdem Moralioglu MBE, Creative Director, expressed his enthusiasm for the inaugural collaboration with Barbour, a revered British heritage brand he has long admired and worn. “I am so thrilled to have collaborated with Barbour for the first time. My work has always been about creating pieces with a human hand and I felt there was real synergy in our approach to craftsmanship. It was wonderful to collaborate with a brand with such an extraordinary history.”

Nicola Brown, Head of Womenswear at Barbour, echoed the sentiment: “We are very excited to be collaborating with ERDEM as a British independent fashion house known for forging their own path within the industry. The brands ageless and timeless approach to craftsmanship and quality are synonymous with Barbour and we are delighted to start what I am sure will be a long friendship between the two brands.’