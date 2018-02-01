Barbour for Land Rover launches debut Defender collection

Barbour and Land Rover are continuing their collaboration with a menswear collection inspired by the Defender for spring/summer 2018, which will be exclusive to John Lewis.

The Barbour for Land Rover Defender collection has been inspired by the Camel Trophy, an Amazon endurance race held from 1980 to 2000 which was best known for its use of Land Rover vehicles over challenging terrain. The spring/summer 2018 edit features a range of jackets, shirts, T-shirts, cargo shorts and trousers, which have been designed for spending time in the country or city, whether for work or leisure.

Key pieces includes the Barbour x Defender Novantae and Belgae jackets, which have been designed with the Land Rover driver’s lifestyle in mind. Made using woven transpirational fabrics, the jackets are extremely breathable and light, and each jacket is military inspired and boasts expandable bellows pockets for more practical storage.

While the Barbour x Defender tow overshirt also carries the military heritage, designed in the style of a C.P.O fatigue shirt, alongside a range of tees feature Defender motifs.

Paul Wilkinson, director of global marketing, Barbour said: “We are delighted to continue working with Land Rover on our first spring/summer Defender collection. It is a shared celebration of two icons – a much-loved vehicle and our much-loved clothing.

Barbour and Land Rover continue partnership

“Both become a special part of your life – they evoke memories of places you have been and friends and family you have spent time with. Most importantly, they have both endured and evolved to remain relevant to today’s consumer without losing any of their history and heritage and that makes them very special.”

John Lewis was chosen as the exclusive stockist due to its “shared celebration of heritage and authenticity” said Barbour in a press statement, and the Barbour for Land Rover Defender collection will roll out across John Lewis stores from this month.

Nick Mosley, assistant buyer, men’s branded casualwear at John Lewis added: “The spring/summer Defender range represents a brilliant next step in the collaboration. This collection synthesises all of what is best in both brands - inspiring and progressive design with versatility and practicality. The unique blend of military heritage detailing with performance fabrication and product design is what sets the spring/summer collection apart.”

The collection was launched at John Lewis’ Peter Jones store in Sloane Square by Ben Fogle.

Images: courtesy of Barbour