The Barbour International label draws on Barbour's long-standing history as a manufacturer of motorcycle apparel, which began in 1936. For Fall/Winter 2025, the brand is launching a fashionable collection inspired by the biker look. The menswear collection showcases sporty and casual styles, while the womenswear line impresses with a confident, feminine biker aesthetic.

The Menswear Collection

The Barbour International Fall/Winter 2025 menswear collection is designed for those who celebrate their individuality and want to revive Barbour International's motorcycle heritage. Alongside overshirts and sweaters crafted from durable denim and soft knitwear, the collection features jackets and vests made from quilted nylon, water-repellent materials, and waxed cotton. Logo emblems and graphic prints on the chest and back adorn varsity jackets and hoodies in Whisper White, Shaded Mustard, and Black, completing the stylish look for free spirits, style experts, and risk-takers.

The Womenswear Collection

Barbour International's womenswear collection combines urban aesthetics with maximum comfort and minimalist silhouettes. In addition to casual jackets with corduroy collars and cropped quilted jackets, the collection includes lined, longer puffer jackets. Monochromatic olive, black, and cream dominate the color palette, while striking leopard print accents appear on jackets, sweaters, and skirts. Sporty hoodies and dresses with zipper details, as well as long-sleeved shirts and knit sweaters, round out the collection. Soft viscose is used alongside quilted nylon and teddy fleece.

