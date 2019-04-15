Barbour to launch Alexa Chung collection

British heritage and lifestyle brand, Barbour is collaborating with Alexa Chung in time for the festival season.

Set to launch in June, the Barbour by Alexa Chung collection will see the fashion designer reimagining outerwear from the Barbour archives through the “Alexa Chung lens”.

In a statement, Barbour explained that the collection would explore “tradition, craftsmanship, modernity and character to create a collection that is both timeless and energised” and added that the collaboration had a “natural synergy” because Chung has been a lifetime wearer of the brand.

The collection will includes outerwear, including a long quilted olive coat with contrasting coloured corduroy collars and pockets with large buttons, a patchwork wax jacket, and a blue raincoat, as well as tote bags and a hat.

Commenting on the collaboration, Chung said: “Some of my happiest memories have unfolded in a Barbour. The smell of the wax alone makes me feel like I’m home. For me Barbour has been part of my childhood, my coming of age and I am extraordinarily proud that it is now part of my future.”

Paul Wilkinson, global marketing and commercial director at Barbour, added: “We are delighted to be working with Alexa Chung on this exciting collaboration. It combines Barbour’s classic tradition with the fashion, style and wit of the Alexa Chung brand to create a very special collection that is practical, alluring and fun to wear, designed for festivals and a life outdoors.”

This is the latest collaboration announcement from Barbour, which is celebrating its 125th anniversay, in January the British heritage brand teased a collection with British lifestyle brand Emma Bridgewater on her first capsule women’s collection. Launching for autumn/winter 2019, the collection will see “Emma’s bestselling patterns translated into true Barbour style,” including a reworking of Bridgewater’s distinctive bold lettering print and one featuring pheasants.

In addition, during London Fashion Week Men’s Barbour unveiled its Director’s Jacket for men and women with English film director and producer Sir Ridley Scott. The jacket includes a military style collar and roll away hood, as well as hand warmer pockets, offset pockets to hold keys and a signature script lower pocket to accommodate an A4 script.

Barbour was originally established by John Barbour to provide protective outerwear to fishermen, sailors and mariners from the worst of the British weather, today, the British brand offers a complete wardrobe of clothes and footwear for men, women and children, as well as outerwear. The global brand is sold in more than 40 countries worldwide including the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the US and Japan and holds three Royal Warrants from HM The Queen, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh and HRH The Prince of Wales.

The Barbour x Alexa Chung collection is expected to be stocked on Barbour.com and Alexachung.com, as well as select retail partners including Net-a-porter, Selfridges, and Liberty.

Images: courtesy of Barbour