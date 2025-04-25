Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week celebrates punk-romantic legacy of Vivienne Westwood

Taking over from giants like Giambattista Valli, Viktor&Rolf and Elie Saab, the British brand Vivienne Westwood, international guest of this edition, stole the show last night at the Barcelona Bridal Night, one of the highlights of the Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week 2025, which is being held in Barcelona from April 23-27.

The show, held in the historic Cloister of the University of Barcelona, marked the brand’s debut with a collection dedicated entirely to bridal fashion. Consisting of 30 looks, the collection paid tribute to the legacy and rebellious spirit of its founder, who died in 2022, now reinterpreted with a new contemporary sophistication.

Vivienne Westwood at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week. Credits: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

Since then, Andreas Kronthaler—Westwood’s husband and close collaborator—has led the creative direction of the house together with Brigitte Stepputtis, head of Haute Couture design and the bridal line.

New silhouettes, punk details and an uncompromising bride

True to the brand’s DNA, the collection is characterised by a reinterpretation of traditional silhouettes through experimental cuts, structured corsetry, detachable layers and handmade embroidery. The punk aesthetic and traditional British design converged in a visual narrative that championed bridal fashion as a space for self-expression, beyond protocol.

On a catwalk dominated by a monochrome palette with white as the protagonist – although unafraid to introduce darker tones or details in pink – dresses with extreme volumes, asymmetric cuts, sculptural draping and suggestive transparencies followed one another.

From mini dresses with veils to trouser suits, the collection embraced a controlled theatricality, halfway between baroque and irreverence, closing the show with the pop nod of a Simpsons T-shirt.

Vivienne Westwood has specialist bridal boutiques in key cities such as London, Paris, Milan, New York and Los Angeles.