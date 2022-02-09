BARTS breaths life into vintage fabrics

Worn jeans are recycled instead of ending up as waste for landfill

‘’We are aware of the fact that we operate in a business with a huge impact on our environment. That’s why we try to approach every part of our process with a sustainable mindset and why we attempt to explore new ideas and possibilities every day. It is also exactly why we use techniques such as recycling, along with using low-impact materials to make our collections.

With our newest collection (winter ‘22/’23) we are breathing new life into vintage fabrics by creating accessories made from post consumer recycled denim yarns. Worn jeans are recycled instead of ending up as waste for landfill. The recycled yarns are made using very little water and no dyes or chemicals are used in the manufacturing process. The entire production process is Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certified.’’

Picture: BARTS, FW22 collection, courtesy of the brand

