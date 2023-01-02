BARTS FW23/24 Adults

For autumn and winter '23/'24, BARTS is back with a new collection of quality winter accessories. Divergent styles for men, women and kids. Besides the well-known classics, the collection consists of surprising, refreshing, colourful designs. Beanies, scarves, gloves and bags to take every stylish winter outfit to the next level.

Image: BARTS

Feel free

If there is anything we have learnt recently: don't take anything for granted. Everything can change in the blink of an eye, which is why it is so important to cherish things. So too our freedom. This collection is all about that freedom. Freedom to explore the world and develop your own style. The new collection is here to hold on to that privilege.

Image: BARTS

Positive energy

The collection consists of a number of diverse themes. Inspired by freedom and what it brings: a good dose of fun, creativity and positive energy. For instance, part of the collection is an ode to cheerful colours. Think of colours like orchid, lime and apricot. Designs that will cheer you up during the cold winter days. Other designs bring us closer to nature. With natural colours and patterns, we try to make the step to nature as small as possible, because freedom and nature go hand in hand.

Image: BARTS

The selection of materials and knitting techniques is also diverse for the new collection. So you can expect everything from rib cord to soft teddy and from houndstooth to paisley designs. Variety and diversity are a result of a creative design process in which our designers had the freedom to go wild.

Image: BARTS

Taking sustainability a step further

To enjoy being outdoors and the world around us, it is extra important that we take care of our planet. To put together the new collection and the materials used, we have again been looking for sustainable alternatives. In this way, we have taken another step towards making our collection even more sustainable. This way, together with our customers, we as BARTS can ensure a beautiful and long-lasting future full of warm winter accessories. We are ready for this winter and many more to come!