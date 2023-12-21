BARTS FW24/25 Adults

For winter 2024/2025, BARTS® is launching a new collection of winter accessories. A wide range of styles and colours with the overarching theme “The time is now!”. The future, the present and the past are brought together into a complete and unique collection. For BARTS®, the time is now. Using four different themes, a blend of vintage and modern is created. The result is a diverse and timeless collection that allows you to embrace your own style and the present.

Symbiosis

Step into a world of enduring elegance, where the beauty of nature and the style of BARTS® come together in perfect harmony. At BARTS®, this symbiosis is reflected in the materials used but also in the natural designs. These include materials from sustainable sources and natural designs with colours such as sand, sage, and warm taupe. The perfect combination of style and sustainability. Both inspired by and dedicated to nature.

Vintage & futuristic styles

The Glitch theme takes us into the future with bright neon and pastel fluorescent hues, eye-catching branding and items featuring faux fur, chunky rib, and quilted fabrics. An ode to the power and energy of the digital age. Opposite is the Eclectic theme. These items are inspired by vintage pieces and mainly consist of calm, soft fabrics like teddy, suede, and short-haired knits. Executed in warm colours like burgundy, ochre, and soft orange. The diversity of vintage with a unique modern twist.

More than hats, scarves, and gloves

Besides the most wintry accessories, there is also a range of items for all autumn. Think of bags, slippers, caps & hats. So, you can enrich your outfit throughout the autumn with stylish and functional items. Think of weatherproof backpacks, knitted bomber hats and a wide selection of bucket hats. Welcome autumn with the BARTS® W25 collection.

About BARTS®

For 30 years, BARTS® has been the go-to accessory brand for the European market. Every year, the brand offers a unique range of high-quality, comfortable, functional, and fashionable winter accessories for men, women, kids, and babies. In addition, BARTS® launches a high-quality collection of swim and beachwear for women, men, and kids every summer.