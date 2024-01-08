BARTS FW24/25 Kids

For BARTS®’s W25 collection, the past, present and future are seamlessly merged. We celebrate the nostalgia of winters past and the joy of winters to come. The result is a collection that dresses our children’s adventures in style and confidence. This collection is a mix of retro, outdoor adventure and a colourful touch of fun.

Cool Guys

The funky and nostalgic vibes within the Cool Guys theme come straight from the 90s. An explosion of colour, cheerful patterns and a good dose of character. Featured in items with chunky rib structure and soft knits for the real ‘cool guys’.

Classic adventurers

At BARTS®, we have a soft spot for adventurers. Pushing boundaries and discovering the world. An excellent reason to offer the right accessories for this. For W25, this means a selection of items in natural colours. Comfortable teddy hats, earflap hats and chunky knit headbands bring adventure to the wardrobe of little adventurers.

Vintage with a modern twist

Luxurious faux fur bombers, stylish rib caps, zigzag knits and Nordic knits best describe Conscious Eclectic. A beautiful blend of vintage with a modern twist. Think colours like ‘electric blue’ and ‘sunshine yellow’. The BARTS® items to complete a unique style.

For the little ones

An important part of the BARTS® Kids W25 collection are the items for babies. Here too we see a nice mix of materials, colours and patterns. Vary with faux fur, teddy fabric and chunky knit hats with earflaps. Featuring cute animals or calm, stylish colour patterns that completely protect your little one from the elements.

About BARTS®

For 30 years, BARTS® has been the go-to accessory brand for the European market. Every year, the brand offers a unique range of high-quality, comfortable, functional and fashionable winter accessories for men, women, children and babies. In addition, BARTS® launches a high-quality collection of swim and beachwear for women, men and kids every summer.