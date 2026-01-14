BARTS FW26/27 Collection: Spirit of the Mountains

For the new Fall/Winter 26/27 collection, BARTS ventured into the Scottish mountains. This untouched, rugged and stunning environment serves as the inspiration for the ‘Spirit of the Mountains’ collection. The new BARTS collection focuses on warmth, texture and character. With themes Highland Muse and Alpine Allure, we create the common thread for the new collection.

The F/W 26/27 collection reflects the BARTS DNA with rich textures, authentic patterns and playful details. Each piece is made for warmth, designed for adventure and inspired by magnificent landscapes.

New in this collection

The collection consists of two sub-themes: Highland Muse and Alpine Allure. These introduce renewed silhouettes, such as triangular and diamond-shaped scarves. Some items are made from brushed yarns, lammy, teddy and other soft fabrics. Standout pieces include items with printed faux fur, patterned teddy, rich textures and vintage mountain-style influences. For the first time, BARTS expands its range with bags made of faux leather, bag charms and updated sporty logo designs.

Credits: BARTS

Highland Muse

Within the Highland Muse theme, we bring traditions to life. This is achieved through the use of rich tartans, cable knits, Fair Isle and Argyle patterns. Executed in warm and earthy colors such as mid brown, beige, burgundy and navy, complemented by accents of aubergine, pistachio green and rose.

Credits: BARTS

Credits: BARTS

Alpine Allure

Alpine Allure embodies all facets of mountain life. Warm and colorful. Here, it’s all about comfort and energy – with chunky knits, teddy fleece and softshell. Shades range from light pink and cobalt to fuchsia, red and ochre.

Credits: BARTS

Kids

For kids, the collection is playful and full of energy. Here too, we find the contrast between the more traditional Highland theme and the colorful, sporty look. Little Highlanders translates the Highland theme into cozy looks with tartans, soft knits and details such as printed faux fur. It’s all about tradition with an adventurous twist. Alpine Pop brings color and fun: fluffy yarn, glitter and cheerful primary colors create a playful look. These styles are designed for comfort, warmth and endless play – from snowball fights to school days.

Credits: BARTS