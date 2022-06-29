The new BARTS summer collection takes you on an unforgettable journey along the world’s most beautiful coastlines. The flow of water reminds us of our natural state of being: changeable, self-aware and resilient. It inspired BARTS to create new styles and fits that are infused with a sense of inner peace and balance. Indulge in the refreshingly fashionable new swimwear and accessories collection for summer ‘23.

The swimwear collection is built around six different themes, which are translated into multiple styles. The colour palette consists of rustic, earthy colours such as burgundy, navy, black and off white, with a hint of lemon, magenta and red. It is a fresh and innovative collection with cheerful colours, artistic prints, luxurious fabrics and timeless basics.

Attention to detail and fit is in BARTS’ DNA, which is why the women’s swimwear collection has a strong focus on the female form, including a variety of tight-fitting swimsuits and well-fitting bikinis. BARTS not only makes a fashion statement by introducing surprising prints and new designs, but a part of its new swimwear collection is made of recycled materials.

Picture: BARTS, SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Retro styles and maritime blue

Inspired by the 70s, 80s and 90s, this summer we are seeing bikinis and swimsuits in flashy prints. A retro collection in nostalgic designs and striking colours.

Traditional maritime colours, such as white and dark blue, bring balance to the collection. Classic navy stripes get a new twist in the “Ocean Breeze” series, in which BARTS pays tribute to all sea lovers.

Picture: BARTS, SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Long sleeve crop tops

The women’s swimwear collection is enriched with sporty long sleeve crop tops in various prints that can be mixed and matched with different bikini bottoms. New is the use of seethrough fabric in swimwear, reflected in “Silver Sea’s” line - inspired by the magic of the underwater world.

Apart from an extensive women’s bikini and swimsuit collection, this season’s men’s and kids’ swimwear collection also features all-time favourite styles in new prints and patterns.

Picture: BARTS, SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Beachwear and accessories

The women’s swimwear collection is completed by a new line of beachwear. Mix and match your bikini or swimming costume with different kaftans, dresses and breezy trousers for a feminine and elegant look.

Besides swimwear and beachwear, a beautiful new accessory line has been designed. Again, we see styles with a nod to the 70s, such as caps and hats made of soft terrycloth and crochet hats in hippie style. Besides the new styles, there is another wide range of bucket hats in different designs, bags, jewellery and raffia accessories. At BARTS you will find everything for your perfect beach look this summer.

Picture: BARTS, SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

About BARTS

For 30 years, BARTS has been the go-to accessory brand for the European market. Every year, the brand offers a unique range of high-quality, comfortable, functional and fashionable accessories for men, women, children and babies. In addition, every summer BARTS launches a high-quality swim and beachwear range for men, women and kids.