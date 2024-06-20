SS25 with BARTS: Back to the Roots

For the new SS25 collection, BARTS travels to summery Australia, the land of the vast outback, tropical beaches and unique flora and fauna. With the overarching theme of ‘Back to the Roots’, BARTS creates a collection inspired by the natural beauty, local cultures and summery colours that can only be found Down Under.

Eternal holiday vibes

Besides bikinis, swimming costumes and swim shorts, the collection consists of an extensive selection of matching beachwear. These take you past the best of summer in Australia, from its unique flowers to its rich Aboriginal culture. Kaftans, dresses and tunics are the perfect complements to your new swimwear. The balance between ease and cool, light layers of linen, cotton and modal satin will give you an endless summer feeling.

Stylish one pieces

Highlights of the new collection are the shaping and sculpting one pieces. These stylish items have the perfect fit and are suitable for almost every body type, regardless of personal style. For this new collection, the one pieces come in unique and original BARTS designs.

Hats en bags

Complete the endless summer feeling with a complementary hat, cap or bag. For S25, these come in a selection of summery materials. The use of cotton, straw and paper results in durable, high quality and indispensable headwear. Besides the stylish basics, Australia's flora and fauna also find their way into the designs.

