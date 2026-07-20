BARTS SS27: A story about love between land and sea

For the new S27 collection, BARTS draws inspiration from the story of ‘The Girl and the Oceankeeper’. The theme brings together two powerful forces: The Girl, who captures a spirit of curiosity, playfulness and endless exploration, and The Oceankeeper, who stands for strength, protection and harmony with the natural world.

The colour palette reflects this sense of natural balance. Deep, ocean-inspired shades of black and blue are combined with earthy greens, warm oranges and rich browns. New this season are vibrant touches of yellow and pink, adding a fresh and energetic feel to the collection.

Credits: BARTS

BARTS continues its strong focus on inclusivity and comfort, offering a wide range of styles in sizes 36 to 44. The collection includes various levels of support in tops — from low to maximum support — and a selection of briefs ranging from cheeky cuts to full coverage. Swimsuits feature firm linings or powernet construction to create a subtle sculpting effect that enhances and flatters the body while maintaining ultimate comfort.

Credits: BARTS

A fresh take on swimwear

To complement the swimwear, BARTS added a wide range of beachwear items. Flowing, lightweight fabrics, crisp cotton dresses and cover-ups, along with the brand’s signature pareos and scarves, invite effortless head-to-toe styling. Whether for lounging or beachside dining, each piece transitions seamlessly, encouraging a complete wardrobe built around swimwear.

Credits: BARTS

Complete wardrobe

To complement the swimwear, BARTS added a wide range of beachwear items. Flowing, lightweight fabrics, crisp cotton dresses and cover-ups, along with the brand’s signature pareos and scarves, invite effortless head-to-toe styling. Whether for lounging or beachside dining, each piece transitions seamlessly, encouraging a complete wardrobe built around swimwear.

Credits: BARTS

Hats and bags

To complete the collection, BARTS presents a versatile selection of hats and bags. The perfect finishing touch. Lightweight yet durable, each piece is crafted from materials such as woven raffia, breathable cotton and other fibres. Featuring signature BARTS prints in natural tones, combined with fluid shapes and subtle detailing, these accessories are designed to effortlessly elevate any summer look.

Credits: BARTS

Men's collection

The men’s collection is created for the sporty, free-spirited and grounded man. A fresh mix of bright, energetic tones. Including pink, orange, burgundy and cedar. Colours that add a bold and playful edge, balanced by more grounded hues such as deep navy, anthracite and tan. Wave-inspired motifs, marine graphics and refined stripes bring a sense of movement and adventure to the collection, resulting in a look that feels sophisticated and versatile.

Credits: BARTS

Credits: BARTS

Kidswear

The kids’ selection brings a playful mix of caps, beanies and bucket hats designed for sunny adventures and breezy beach days. Crafted from soft, durable materials and finished with signature BARTS detailing, each piece offers comfort, protection and effortless style.