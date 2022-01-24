BARTS W23 Kids

Our new BARTS Kids Collection is designed to infuse kids’ wardrobes with cuteness. Whatever their style is, they’ll be bound to love BARTS’ new fresh and exciting looks. Soft warm materials in new shapes and colours, our new collection comes in a wide range of designs that embraces positivity, inclusivity, and the uniqueness of every child’s spirit. Welcome to a great new winter season with BARTS Kids!

Each season we create new styles for kids that are rich in detail, high quality and easy to mix and match. Urban cool stripes, rich colours and tie-dye patterns will keep the fun going throughout the colder season.

Barts Kidswear FW22-23 Collection

For girls, our new collection features soft fabrics in creamy shades of pink or bright blue colours. Tie-dye patterns create a range of styles that embraces and encourages every girl to express her own identity. Each piece, designed to be comfortable and provide ease of movement, uses soft materials like faux fur and fleece for maximum warmth and comfort. We used fair isle techniques and ethnic patterns to create unique but easy to wear styles, to be loved and lived in.

Barts Kidswear FW22-23 Collection

As for the boys, it’s time to gear them up for a brand-new season! Children jump, climb, and tumble. They taste, try, and run headlong into new experiences. Being bold and daring makes the best memories and a much more interesting life. Essential winter outerwear for boys includes cool bucket hats, space dye knits and classic designs in soft and warm vivid colours. With the range of soft materials and fun accents, the little boys won’t complain about the cold.

Barts Kidswear FW22-23 Collection

Like every year, BARTS has designed a wide variety of warm and soft beanies, scarves, and mittens for babies as well.

BARTS Baby FW22-23 Collection