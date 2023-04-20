Bav Tailor Conscious Lab at Salone del Mobile - Milan Design Week 2023

For this Salone Del Mobile 2023 – Milan Design Week, BAV TAiLOR presents two collaborations as part of her conscious lab platform with STUDIO RÖ - M.A.H.A.S and PEPITA DESIGN – RIFLESSI.

Bav’s innate sensibility towards research in experimental textures and filaments has evolved her holistic luxury metasphere into the realms of conscious materials development for soft furnishings and bespoke wardrobe envisioned for meditative sanctuary spaces.

STUDIO RÖ - M.A.H.A.S exhibition 2023

Exploring the interconnections between religion, universe and climate change

Until 15 December 2023, by appointment only

special guest Scarlett Rouge will present for the occasion unique and never seen artworks including her own version of 'The Last Supper'

M.A.H.A.S : Step into a world where religion, spirituality, and the cosmos come together in a thought-provoking exhibition. Explore the parallels between different faiths, the mysteries of the universe, and the human quest for meaning and purpose. This exhibition invites you to take a journey through the ages and across the world to discover how ancient beliefs and modern science converge. Prepare yourself for a transcendent experience that will expand your mind, awaken your soul, and leave you in awe of the wonders of the universe.

For this conscious lab collaboration, BAV TAiLOR was commissioned to create Shanti Cushions for the meditative sanctuary space within the gallery and a bespoke Shakti Kaftan for the curator and founder of Studio RÖ Christelle – one material – two purposes - all in sublime TENCELTM threads of wood filaments, a carbon neutral fibre as it reduces carbon emissions and uses renewable energy during production, therefore going beyond carbon offsetting to lower its carbon footprint. For this conscious lab collab, Bav’s zero-km ecological and organic supply chain includes jacquard fabric development by the soulful team at Corti Giuseppe srl who mindfully nurtured every step of the production process in the heart of Brianza, a region with a strong textile tradition; the impeccable craftmanship of the Shakti Kaftan by the magical hands of Sergio Palimodde Atelier, Bav’s longtime trusted atelier for her made-to-measure and bridalwear pieces. A new edition to Bav’s holistic community presents the Shanti Cushions made by Catena-in-Movimento – a social cooperative supporting the development of disadvantaged social classes, prisoners, ex prisoners, single mothers and children in socio-economic difficulty, elderly people in difficulty, migrants and refugees.

Image: Bav Tailor/ Planted Journal/ Wilson Ballarin

PEPITA DESIGN - RIFLESSI exhibition 2023

Part of the Isola Design Festival, a space which delves deep into rethinking, regeneration and remediating to go further beyond the sustainable

Until 23 April 202, 11am to 7pm daily

RIFLESSI: stems from the idea of thinking the furnishing and the living as a unified whole. A stylish project where the wardrobe and the fancy finishing of the furniture create an exciting and immersive atmosphere. The reflecting metal surface acts as an interactive connection between the needs and the choices. It reflects, expands, and captures everything that surrounds it. The subject encounters the object in a mutual game which goes beyond what is ephemeral and changeable. Every single detail is reflected, multiplied, and enlarged. Every single action of the subject increases the inherent value of the object as it becomes part of the subject daily life. Still and immutable at the beginning, the object changes, evolves, gets new different meanings according to the actions, the light, and the context with which it interacts. Riflessi is a cross-disciplinary holistic project which has involved Artists, outstanding Craftmanship, and Designers.

For this conscious lab collaboration, BAV TAiLOR collaborates with soft furnishings for the abstract furniture pieces and a bespoke Shakti Kimono Jackets for the founding creatives - both in green certified conscious fabrics and cushion fillings including Re-Verso re-engineered wool and save-the-water certified silk/wool blend - both fabrics taken from Bav's archives.

BAV TAiLOR is a hymn to the beauty of our world. Through the mantra 'respect your body+ your sphere', the brand encourages holistic living and love of our mind, body, and atman - the soul.

Image: Bav Tailor, Pepita Product Design

