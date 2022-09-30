BAV TAiLOR with UKFT in Paris presents Athflow Knits with Spin Aker

BAV TAiLOR has been selected as one of the brands part of the Brits in Paris created by the UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT) with the support of the Department for International Trade (DIT) during this Paris Fashion Week.

The Nitya SS23 collection showcases the BAV TAiLOR “Conscious Lab” platform which endeavours to showcase the refined craftsmanship of global producers and promote their responsible supply chain.

Image: UKFT / BAV TAiLOR

The new season includes BAV TAiLOR creations weaved in conscious collaboration with Spin Aker founded in 2009 by beautiful souls Pietro Morganti and Enrico Carboni, after their deep experience within the textile and clothing industry. Research, innovation and fine sustainable Made in Italy yarns distinguish this Tuscan company, of which formed the basis for this fruitful synergy of shared purpose.

Spin Aker s.r.l, is a soulful Italian textile producer of finest yarns for circular knitting based in the Province of Prato, Tuscany. Responsibility and respect remain at the heart of their company culture where sustainability is embedded throughout their supply chain through a certified traceability system and the adoption of 4sustainability® Chemical Management Protocol and the MRSL ZDHC implementation. Continuous research assisted by a clear focus towards conscious production is reflected in their selection of yarns made from recycled and sustainable raw materials. This season presents focus athflow knitwear in a blend of TENCEL™ Lyocell and TENCEL™ LUXE, a lustrous ‘vegan alternative to ahimsa silk’. A syntrophic collaboration inspired by texture, common vision and transparency

Image: BAV TAiLOR Showroom

A syntrophy of conscious luxury

As always, each BAV TAiLOR remains a free-spirited collection, for the worldly nomad.

respect your body + your sphere

Discover the complete Nitya SS23 collection which will be presented during the upcoming fashion weeks:

BAV TAiLOR Sales Campaign

Viceversa Showroom Paris– 28 Sept – 4 Oct 2022 – Le Grand Marais, 62 rue Amelot, 75011, Paris, 11e Viceversa Showroom Milano– ongoing until 15 October 2022 – c/o ProjectB Gallery, Via Maroncelli 7, 20154, Milan For appointments, please contact SALES - sales@vice-versa.it PRESS – press@bavtailor.com

Image: BAV TAiLOR, SS23 collection