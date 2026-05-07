Baziszt: a French success story in the men's bohemian chic segment

Paris - Identifying an untapped niche and responding to it with a coherent offering is the trajectory illustrated by Baziszt, an independent French brand positioned in men's bohemian chic.

The success story of Baziszt began with a realisation: a segment in the menswear market was vacant, that of bohemian chic. “In that beach party, wedding, and anniversary scene, a bit Mykonos, a bit Saint-Tropez, there was nothing for men,” the brand's founding duo explained to FashionUnited. The duo consists of Zied Ben Amor, a former data engineer with a passion for cabinets of curiosities, and Jean-Marc Fellous, a former PR professional renowned in the Parisian fashion scene.

Zied Ben Amor and Jean-Marc Fellous Credits: Agence DD

“During the Covid-19 crisis, we were in Australia, stuck in a hotel. There was household linen, all hand-embroidered with cross-stitch. We had the idea to create a brand for men.”

The first capsule of hand-embroidered shirts was launched in June 2022. From then on, everything moved very quickly with the addition of trousers, jackets, knitwear and shoes.

Besides a style rooted in craftsmanship, functional clothing and inspiration from nature such as insects, birds and dried flowers, the offering is transgenerational. “We have 25-year-old men who love our product, others who are 60, and women aged 40 to 50. The same shirt looks good on all three.”

“People who like our world rarely buy just one piece. We have an average basket of at least four or five items,” the duo added. As a result, Baziszt's turnover grew rapidly. In two and a half years, the brand's turnover went from 50,000 euros to 2.5 million euros.

Production: hand-embroidered shirts priced between 350 and 650 euros

Baziszt Credits: Stylist: Ghazal Farzaneh Photographer: Wanderley Da Costa

Production is located entirely in India and Peru. Suppliers are spread across several major cities: Delhi, Bangalore, Jaipur and Mumbai. The same supplier provides the fabric and handles manufacturing.

In terms of materials, Baziszt focuses on responsible textiles: hemp, hand-woven fabrics and vegetable dyes.

The brand works exclusively with small family-run factories and cooperatives, often artisan collectives, particularly women. To ensure good working conditions, the two founders visit their partners twice a year. “We work with India for its expertise, not because it is cheap. It is expensive,” they asserted.

Distribution: nearly 120 points of sale, a boutique in Paris and pop-ups in resort destinations

Baziszt Credits: Stylist: Ghazal Farzaneh Photographer: Wanderley Da Costa

Initially, Jean-Marc Fellous and Zied Ben Amor did not hesitate to approach the first buyers themselves. Today, their brand has a distribution network of over 100 multi-brand stores across Europe (France, Italy), Asia (South Korea, Japan, China) and the US. Outside of France and Portugal, the 247 showroom now handles their wholesale and distribution.

In October 2025, they opened their own boutique in Paris at 16 rue Saint-Roch, on the corner of rue Saint-Honoré. They plan to open a second one on Paris's Left Bank, in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés district, as well as pop-ups in destinations that match their aesthetic, such as Saint-Tropez, Mykonos and Ibiza.

Communication: from Joe Jonas to participation in the Boarding Pass Shanghai programme

Baziszt Credits: Stylist: Ghazal Farzaneh Photographer: Wanderley Da Costa

The media trigger came when Joe Jonas, the Jonas Brothers singer with 13 million followers, became a customer. “When Joe Jonas was at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, he bought seven or eight pieces and sent us a private message on Instagram. That triggered something very powerful for the brand.”

In autumn 2025, a collaboration initiated by Sezane allowed them to broaden their expertise. “It was an opportunity to create womenswear, kidswear and lifestyle products. If it had been menswear, we wouldn't have done it.”

In China, they gained special exposure through their participation in “Boarding Pass”, an operation led by Promas in Shanghai in April 2026, aiming to help French brands emerge in the domestic market. “Chinese influencers posted on Red Book (the local fashion equivalent of Instagram), which brought us a huge amount of traffic.”

The trajectory of Baziszt demonstrates that a clear positioning, backed by a coherent product offering and targeted distribution, can still allow a young, independent brand to establish itself in a saturated fashion market.