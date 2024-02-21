bbase launches State of The Vision 25-26 - an Experiential and Immersive Eyewear Fashion Trend Forecast

bbase Design Group, a pioneering force in eyewear fashion, is proud to announce the release of State of the Vision 25-26, their latest forecast shaping the future of eyewear.

Credits: bbase Design Group

This year's edition introduces two concepts that represent innovative and culturally rich themes : Naturalism and Culturalism. These themes showcase the brand's commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional eyewear design through the lens of digital innovation.

Credits: bbase Design Group

Credits: bbase Design Group

bbase invites clients, retailers and fashion brands to experience these conceptual eyewear worlds through immersive technology which includes 3D, AI and AR filters and spaces. Along with exclusive shape and colour insights, the forecast features expert materials innovation trends from the bbase team.

State of The Vision encourages brands and designers to explore new territories in design, materials, and style aesthetics that can give them an edge on market trends and consumer engagement through the eyewear category.

While the full report is exclusive to bbase clients, a preview of State of The Vision trend forecast is available to experience on bbase.com.hk .

About bbase Design Group

bbase Design Group has been at the forefront of eyewear fashion for over 20 years, consistently delivering innovative designs and trend-leading styles. With a focus on sustainability, technological innovation, and cultural richness, bbase continues to lead the industry in creating eyewear that is not just seen but felt and experienced.