Be(e) a Hero – Helping the wild bees

"Once the bee disappears from the earth, man has only four years to live. No more bees, no more pollination, no more plants, no more animals, no more humans.”

Already Albert Einstein brought the meaning of the bees for humans to the point in 1949 with this quotation. Bees are small helpers, which carry large, because they are the most important flower pollinators for plants. Only by the pollination of a bloom, the fruit of the plant can develop. Therefore, bees are considered also as third most important utilizable animal for humans. However, the use of pesticides in agriculture, which are harmful to bees and can even lead to death, is a serious threat to the bee colonies of this world. In addition, the pesticides enormously minimize the bees' habitat and food supply. In Germany only, about 30% of the bee colonies have died in recent years due to the high pollution levels.

At FALKE, the little heroes are very close to our hearts. That's why FALKE is presenting the FALKE Family with a stylish bee stick in its Spring/Summer Collection 2021 – the Save the Bees by FALKE. The sock is available for women, men and children, so that the whole family can make a contribution to helping the bees. The special feature of the Save the Bees by FALKE is that 20% of the proceeds from each pair sold is donated to the Green Forest Fund organization.

The Green Forest Fund is known, among other things, for the sustainable creation of habitats for bees. The organization purchases land for this purpose, which is sown with regionally adapted seeds and the support of farmers. Just a donation of 5€ creates 1 m2 of protected habitat for bees and other insects, such as bumblebees and butterflies. The resulting sustainable ecosystems provide a rich and diverse range of flowering plants that provide an optimal environment for animals to reproduce.

Save the Bees by FALKE with Green Forest Fund and YOU!

