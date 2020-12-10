Be Present This Christmas With Happy Socks & Gaten Matarazzo

Some things were better before, but not the holidays–at least if you ask Happy Socks. For 2020, the Swedish lifestyle brand sets out on a fun-filled time-traveling adventure with Gaten Matarazzo to celebrate that dull Christmases are a thing of the past. The quirky campaign follows the multi-talented star as he jumps from the beginning of time to today to show why there’s no time like the present.

”The inspiration behind my sock designs was CHAOS.” Gaten Matarazzo said. “I want people to look at the designs and giggle! Quirky is fun and it’s also the best way to describe me!”

Campaign The campaign shows a different side of the slice of nostalgia we’re often served during the holidays. Set in the 1480s, 1990s, and 1970s, Matarazzo stars as a variety of unexpected things... a knight, goth, and teenager-next-door, who gets to reconnect with his giddy-as-a-child-on-Christmas side. He unwraps a time machine disguised as a Happy Socks gift box, turns the dial to 2020 and disappears. After crossing paths with himself, wondering what in the “Swedish Death Metal” is happening as he’s flung through dimensions, he lands safely in the present. And there’s nothing like it.

Fresh Stocking Stuffers New additions to Happy Socks signature selection of holiday gifts include advent calendars with 24 wonderful reasons to celebrate, candy-coated gingerbread houses, and sparkling holiday crackers. Available in sizes for kids and adults.

Selection and Styles To ensure that this holiday season is even more creative and colorful than the last, the collection includes a special No Time Like the Present 3-pack gift box from Happy Socks and Matarazzo. Inspired by the campaign, the designs are decorated with glossy bubble gum-like baubles and Gaten’s pets, sprinkled with traditional seasonal elements.

The Happy Socks Holiday Collection will be available from October 27th 2020 in Happy Socks’ Concept Stores, online at Happysocks.com and at selected retailers.