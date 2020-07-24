Be proud & stand out with A fish named Fred collection SS21

How to keep your shop interesting and relevant and stand out from the crowd!!

After the turbulent times we have behind us, A fish named Fred comes with the Fredstival collection. A colourful and funky selection of garments with crazy hidden gimmicks and original prints. In this bright and quirky collection there is a lot of attention on chino’s, polo’s, swim trunks, tees and shorts.

This Fredstival theme brings you back to the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s where various festivals have set out the roadmap for many variations of musical influences. From Reggae via Soul, to Funk and Rock and even Techno. A fish named Fred has integrated all these elements in prints with tickets, DJ-gear, guitars, crazy crowds, coconuts, sunglasses, butterflies, equalizers, fairground elements and cocktails.

The late great Herman Brood is a Dutch musical hero and beside being our own Rock ’n Roll Junkie, he also was a fabulous graphic artist and some of his prints have been integrated in a capsule inside the Spring 2021 collection. 2001 is the year that Herman Brood committed suicide by jumping off the roof of the Amsterdam Hilton Hotel and 2021 is the year he would become 75 years of age. For this special year, A fish named Fred has decided to dedicate this capsule part in the Fredstival collection.

The collection has 3 delivery blocks for January, February and March and the blocks all have their own colour themes and product ranges. Of course Responsible Fred is an important element in the collection. The Better Cotton Initiative, Global Organic Cotton Standard Repreve Our Ocean and Control Union are a few examples of the steps towards a more sustainable world.

A very important asset of every A fish named Fred collection is the possibility to mix and match colours and styles that don’t seem to fit together if you see them separately. A fish named Fred will provide special style sheets on how to ideally set up the right combinations in order to surprise your clients and let them benefit the most from the way our collection was intended.

During the last months that were pretty shaky in terms of the Covid19 situation but we still have been able to open beautiful A fish named Fred branded corners in Lille (Fr) and Brighton (GB) and we relocated our brand store in Sofia Bulgaria to another shopping mall.

With the lack of fashion trade fairs, this season A fish named Fred will do its preview online through FashionUnited, Fashion Cloud and Premium / Joor.