Beaumont: Voyage de Saison - Refined in Motion

As the new season begins, so does a time of fresh perspectives and renewed energy. Amid the rush of everyday life, it’s the perfect moment to embrace pieces that feel distinctive, elevated, and uniquely yours.

The new Fall/Winter 2026 collection is presented in curated drops, each designed to carry you confidently through the season. From the relaxed sophistication of late summer days into the festive energy of the holidays. Every piece is created with style and versatility in mind, making it easy to build a wardrobe that evolves with your life, day to night, moment to moment.

Credits: Beaumont

It’s the kind of feeling woven directly into the fabric: redefined and made to enrich every moment. Celebrating stylish escapism, this collection fuses everyday ease with modern tailoring and a touch of vintage elegance for a look that’s both relaxed and refined.

A mix of rich and luxurious fabrics comes to light in this season. Texture takes center stage. Crêpe, twill satin, bouclé and denim are the highlights of the collection. Faux suede and faux fur add tactile allure, while soft alpaca, textured knits and brushed jacquards wrap you in quiet luxury. The fabrics are soft and invite you to experience their touch. Striking prints meet supple fabrics, elevating outfits into standout looks with fresh flair. Graphic zebra stripes and structured checks reimagine classic patterns, transforming fabrics into statement pieces.

Credits: Beaumont

This collection’s colours mirror that same sophisticated allure taking you from wintry whites to dark chocolate tones, berry hues and vibrant greens. You’ll find sharp silhouettes, unique necklines, refined draping and smock details with a touch of chic, sleek elegance, all the way to cosy, polished winter coats. With a hint of those vintage details you will create an inspiring look, one that takes the spotlight without even trying. Suits that radiate confidence or a perfect winter coat with that French Beaumont twist. Carrying the ease of every moment, this collection adapts to every step of your seasonal journey. Wherever you arrive, it’s in style.

Credits: Beaumont

Our outerwear has always been at the heart of our brand and sets the standard for every collection. In this chapter, you’ll find the beloved faux-fur and lammy coats as well as our wool and puffer styles. Layer by layer, the months unfold with our jackets and coats, each piece arriving to elevate your wardrobe. The functionality and details of our well-known pieces have been revamped this year. Each piece is crafted to be noticed. From reversible faux furs, kimono-inspired down coats to classic and iconic parka’s. Pieces for the season that move with you. As your day flows from work into the rhythm of the evening, you carry your style with you, effortless, assured, and always with flair.

Credits: Beaumont

In addition, an all-new, exclusive collectors-edition outerwear line will be released this year. The collector’s edition launches mid-September. It’s bold, new & eye-catching. Featuring a curated selection of premium show stoppers, this limited-edition outerwear collection combines bold silhouettes with tactile luxury. Timeless in appeal yet striking in detail, these pieces revolutionize every outfit into a statement.

Credits: Beaumont

The fall/winter collection is here. You’re here. Let the season unfold in confidence, comfort, and all-day poise.

