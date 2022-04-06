Beauty disruptor Deciem to close down four brands in restructure

Deciem, the skin-care product incubator company founded by the late Brandon Truaxe in 2013, is to close four of its beauty brands – Abnomaly, HIF, Hylamide and The Chemistry Brand – in order to focus on its core businesses, The Ordinary and NIOD. The former is centred on clinical formulations with pricing integrity and the latter on the science of skin health.

In an Instagram post the company announced: “We are refocusing our attention on science-first functional skincare ... This new approach will power us to do more of what you love, while allowing us the space to innovate with new brands in the future.”

“9 is the last point of the numbering system, the sunset before a new horizon,” the statement said. “As we turn 9, and move towards completing Deciem’s first decade, we are refocusing our attention on science-first skincare.

In May 2021 beauty group Estée Lauder increased its ownership in Deciem from 29 percent to 76 percent and further agreed to purchase the remaining interests after a three-year period.