Being cool is in your jeans

P Denim started out of a love of denim and from the legs of old jeans. Founder Kaye Stanton started P Denim in 2017 after being unable to find any simple, good quality denim pieces for her children. Whilst working in the vintage industry and seeing the amount of denim going to waste, Kaye used this opportunity to solve the problem and repurpose the waste into children’s jeans.

"I would spend hours and hours, with the help of my mum, pairing, washing, and cutting the waste into tiny jeans. This became quite limiting due to the size of the denim waste and the time it was taking me to source, sort, and wash."

P Denim, courtesy of the brand

As the business grew, so did the conscious effort to create a product that would continue to reflect the values of our brand. We have since been working with Candiani Denim Mill in Italy, considered one of the greenest denim mills in the world. We use organic raw denim and design with longevity in mind. Each garment has a longer leg or arm to grow with the child. We offer free lifetime repairs and have a partnership with wearedotte.com to trade in out grown products for a voucher to buy the next size up. We manufacture in house (having tried to outsource several times), giving us a better control over quality, factory standards, sustainability, and ranking us to produce to demand with small batch production rather than huge numbers demanded from factories.

"I am hugely passionate about the manufacturing industry and how it needs to modernise with the times!"

Denim as a material is simple but effective. Its versatility and durability has made it a staple across the world. It also makes it a great material to use for kidswear. It's comfortable to be worn daily but sturdy enough to withstand the everyday. Overcomplicated products and design don't last. We pride ourselves on P Denim being the staple pieces that are timeless, seasonless and will be worn time and time again. It's that simple, really.

P Denim, courtesy of the brand

It’s not enough to say we’re a sustainable brand, we need to show it. It’s why transparency is key. We love to tell the story behind our products and ask who made our clothes and where they came from.

We not only want to be honest to our customers but also to ourselves. We continually ask ourselves how we can improve, be more efficient and create less waste. It’s not about being perfect, it’s about being pragmatic. And we want our customers to be a part of that journey.

P Denim, courtesy of the brand