Belda Lloréns & Ecolife: the latest three most innovative sustainable yarns

Belda Lloréns, a pioneer in offering sustainable yarns with an almost non-existent carbon footprint, is still taking a chance on innovation. The Spanish manufacturer, with a trajectory of over 65 years and facilities of 65,000 m2, is leader in the Open End spinning industry. Together with his brand Ecolife, which became “Carbon Neutral” last year, the company offers sustainable and certified recycled products that save large amounts of water, energy, plastic and Co2. Francisco Mataix, Belda Lloréns’s chief executive officer, introduces the latest developments.

What is the current trend in the sustainable yarn market?

We’re living in a somewhat uncertain time. Prices are currently subject to market inflation due to worldwide events. However, we’re experiencing an upsurge in the circular economy, for example, in our “post-consumer” recycling we use in our yarns. On the other hand, the number of brands and consumers asking for transparency are increasing more and more, and that’s why we offer traceability of our yarns that is essential in each and every single one of our products across our supply chain with blockchain technology.

What are the new products this year?

We’re launching three new products in the market: EHemp, EGec and EDenim.

EHemp is a yarn made of 30% hemp and 70% organic cotton (or 70% Tencel). This plant requires minimal pesticide use and very little water, is antimicrobial and absorbs 22 tonnes of Co2 from the atmosphere. It also protects from UV rays and grows in all types of soil. It is, without a doubt, a very versatile and extremely sustainable material.

EGec is made out of 50% Good Earth Cotton, which absorbs more Co2 than it produces, and it’s designed with FiberTrace technology and 50% of recycled cotton (or 50% Tencel.) This yarn uses 20% less water than regular cotton.

EDenim is made out of 50% organic cotton and 50% recycled cotton and post-consumer Denim. There are three colours available, and they aren’t dyed, because the colour comes from the post-consumer recycled denim. This yarn allows maximum savings in water (72%), CO2 emissions (59%), energy (56%) and chemicals (99%).

What brands use Belda Llórens and Ecolife products?

All of our brands demand transparency and traceability in the supply chain, namely Ecoalf, El Ganso, Blue Banana, Ganni, Diesel, Hugo Boss, Inditex, H&M, Decathlon, Lacoste or Kering, among others.

It’s worth noting that, for us, being sustainable isn’t just a matter of fibres or materials, but also company DNA, knowing where it’s produced, under what human conditions and what the environmental impact is, among other things.

What are Ecolife’s best sellers?

Our best sellers are much sought after in the textile industry. Our EPolycot is made out of recycled polyester and cotton yarn and allows for 98% of water saving. EBestCotton, the most sustainable colour cotton (no dye) in the market, has become essential in the collections of many fashion labels. It’s made out of organic cotton (50%) and recycled cotton (50%). Moreover, the colour of these yarns comes from recycled cotton itself, so no chemical dyes are required. We also have ECotton, a yarn made from 60% recycled cotton and 40% BCI cotton. And our EViscose which is the first-ever certified GRS and Ecovero viscose.

What advice would you give to companies in the garment manufacturing and fashion industry who wish to produce their collections in a more sustainable and ethical way?

Being sustainable doesn’t mean being more expensive. I’d tell them to dare to take that step because in this industry there’s no going back. We have to go with the flow and become more aware. However, in order to change the type of production you have to rethink everything, see it with different eyes. There are more limitations in sustainable fashion production. You have to produce with eco-design and, clearly, in more reasonable volumes.

Be part of the change!

ecolifebybelda.com

Contact: emovement@beldallorens.com