Belda Lloréns launches its line of sustainable products E* and its E* movement

[E]* movement is Belda Lloréns' global sustainability project, whose starting point is its concern for the planet and the next generations.

With more than 60 years of experience, Belda Lloréns has worked hard to have a solid foundation in innovation, sustainability and transparency, currently being able to offer a 360º development and service around the circular economy.

The ECOLIFE movement is defined as responsible, conscientious and respectful, as well as creative, colourful and full of energy.

“With [E]* movement we want to join forces with other brands to build a global movement by working together, creating with all our collaborators an extensive network of companies and brands willing to make a more sustainable sector and world”, says Fabricio Mancebo, the company's Global Brand Director.

Respect for the environment, good business management and social commitment mean above all respect for the human being. This is what the brand has been focusing on for years.

Together with the Ecolife movement, this month, the company has launched the new image of its E* product line. Ecolife is already a symbol within the sector, it is an icon of its work essence, since simplicity prevails, and what is most difficult is making the complex simple. And this is how the company works.

E* is designed as a formula consisting of all the concepts that summarise its way of doing things: ecology, recycling, innovation, technique, character, attitude, knowledge, strength, creativity and colour.

The E* product range

E* BestCotton: The world's most sustainable coloured cotton. 50% Organic Cotton + 50% Recycled Coloured Cotton.

E* Cotton: 60% Recycled Cotton + 40% BCI Cotton.

E* Viscose: The only GRS certified viscose. 20% Recycled Viscose + 80% EcoVero Viscose.

E* PolyCot: The most sustainable 100% recycled yarn on the market. 50% Recycled Cotton + 50% Recycled Polyester.

E* Woolcel: 75% FSC Viscose + 25% Non-Mulesed Wool.

E* Polyester: 100% Recycled Polyester.

E* Soft & Fresh 60% EcoVero Viscose + 20% Recycled Viscose + 20% Linen