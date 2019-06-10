"Believe to be sustainable": the new face of fashion

From April 10 to 12, 2019, the Lima Convention Center hosted the 22nd edition of Peru Fashion, giving the world the chance to see the best Peruvian products on offer in the clothing industry and home decor market. This major event gathered together the world's most famous brands in the Peruvian capital, such as Gucci, Kenzo, Max Mara, Gap, Vivienne Westwood, Sportmax, Gucci and Victoria Beckham, among others.

Around 1,000 international buyers attended over the three days that this important international fair lasted, including an important Dutch delegation made up of recognized brands such as: Alpamas, Anecdote, Anna+ Ninna, Club Cinq, Dutch Deco Group, Fabienne Chapot, Jetteke van Lexmond, Love Stories Intimates and Scotch & Soda.

Around 3,900 business meetings were also held, where 255 Peruvian exporters had the opportunity to generate business with importers from more than 40 countries.

Commitment to the environment

With the theme "Believe to be Sustainable", the event sought to demonstrate that it is possible to achieve a balance between looking after the environment and fashion. Promoting the protection of our environment, respect for flora, fauna and the entire value chain in the production of products.

Among the Dutch brands present were Love Stories and Scotch & Soda, who were impressed by the quality of the Peruvian natural fibers and the people behind the product,

the communities that have benefited, the use of artisan techniques, the passion and love of the weavers and each member of the productive chain.

Love Stories

The motivation behind the first participation of Marloes Hoedeman, owner of Love Stories Intimates, at Peru Moda was to find suppliers with sustainable production, the direction that his company is taking. Their swimwear products are currently made from recycled fibers and some of the knitwear is designed to last a lifetime.

In this context, Peru Moda has offered him the opportunity to find socially conscious companies that offer job opportunities with attractive salaries and flexible hours to teenage mothers for their professional and personal development.

"I love every story behind the products we purchase, and we feel that we not only contribute to society but also to an entire country”. "There is certainly something mystical about Peru, I admire the passion and love with which they work, as well as the quality of their products and their sustainable character”, says Marloes Hoedeman.

Scotch & Soda

For Scotch & Soda, alpaca fiber has incredible potential, and its sustainable properties, quality and variety of colors is amazing. In addition to the respect for alpacas, which live in their natural habitat and are very well treated. "It has inspired us so much that we are already working on a limited ‘Made-in-Peru’ edition knit for men and women with the beautiful alpaca fiber. The knits will be launched end of October 2019 for consumers. As Scotch & Soda is known for its quality and its curiosity to explore and search for authentic stories around the world, we’re therefore proud to be part of this beautiful collaboration.” – Ralph Rijks, CMO Scotch & Soda.

Peruvian fibers amaze Dutch buyers

The interest in acquiring Peruvian products in the Netherlands has been growing thanks to the various promotional actions being carried out by the Commercial Office of Peru in Holland (attached to the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism) in conjunction with Promperu.

Alpaca has become a highly valued fiber in this market, due to its quality and unique properties, and in addition to its sustainable character, standing out against cashmere which was until now one of the main options in textiles.

Faced with the growing demand for Peruvian products in Europe, various trade missions and fairs are being planned in order to present the offer to the main buyers from that continent.

The next Peru Moda Trade Mission will take place in Germany on July 4 in Berlin, where there will be more than twenty Peruvian exporters of cotton and alpaca garments for the clothing and home textiles industry.