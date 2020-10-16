Belstaff launches Ineos Team UK collection ahead of America’s Cup Challenge

British heritage brand Belstaff has launched a new capsule collection with Ineos Team UK, the country’s sailing team.

The 23-piece capsule collection comprises a range of key pieces including a new, lightweight dry wax version of the four-pocket Trialmaster Jacket, a channel-quilted, nylon down-filled Riding Gilet, and a lightweight packable technical nylon Windbreaker.

Accessories include caps, a striped belt and a merino wool scarf.

It follows a partnership between the brand and sailing team launched in October last year, when Belstaff was named official on-shore outfitting partner for the British Challenger to the 36th America’s Cup Challenge.

The new collection is being launched in tandem with a new campaign from Belstaff featuring Ineos Team UK skipper and brand ambassador Ben Ainslie, who will lead a 100+ strong team including 19 sailors to Auckland, New Zealand for the challenge in March 2021.