Berlin-based designer emerges as Vila Talent Award winner

Pia Schulz, a designer from Berlin, has emerged as the winner of the talent award by Danish label Vila. The brand of Brande, Denmark-based, fashion company Bestseller asked designers and photographers to combine creativity and commercial sense in its 2018 competition.

Pia Schulz convinced the jury with her party collection inspired by New York‘s Club Studio 54, celebrating the city’s extravagant nightlife. The campaign of the collection was shot by *Elisabeth van Aalderen. The Dutch photographer won the first place in the photography category of the award.*

*The Vila Party collection, designed by Pia Schulz, will go on sale from November 2018 in all of Vila‘s shops and the label’s online shop.*

Photo: Vila