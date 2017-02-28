Best Of: London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2017-2018

London - With the end of first official London Fashion Festival come to an end, FashionUnited takes a moment to reflect back some of the top moments of London's renewed fashion week format at its new home, 180 Strand. Here we round up our some of our highlights and main takeaways from London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2017-2018.

The London Designers Collective brings 'Guerilla' retail to LFW

The fashion industry may just be one of the toughest industries to break into - especially if you are an independent fledgling brand. Although the British Fashion Council does offer support to a handful of emerging brands and offers them an international fashion platform during London Fashion Week through programs such as NEWGEN, it is not enough. Which is why Rebecca Morter, co-founder of upscale women's wear brand REIN London, launched the London Designers Collection - a group of small, yet talented emerging brands working together to host pop-up events, presentations and more during this season's LFW. “We as a collective are trying to change the way young brands connect with their customers,” says Morter. “The London Designers Collective consists of small, emerging brands like us, coming together to harass our united voice.”

Read more at: FashionUnited/Vivian Hendriksz

Photo: Courtesy of the LDC

London Fashion Week AW17: Accessories Round-Up

No longer as accessories seen as mere styling tools to a catwalk show - they have taken centre stage at London Fashion Week. Ranging from ice queens at Sophia Webster, to a murder mystery at Charlotte Olympia, to beautiful styles inspired by British aristocracy at Mulberry and a winter rainbow of jewel tones at Hill and Friends, more and more designers are stepping up and making their mark as leading players within the British fashion scene. "As a brand known for colour, for some time I’ve wanted to use a more minimalist backdrop," explains Sophia Webster. "And a snowy landscape was the perfect scenario." FashionUnited rounds up the top accessories presentations and shows from the autumn/winter 2017- 2018 collections.

Read more at: FashionUnited/Danielle Wightman-Stone

Photo: Sophia Webster AW17 Presentation, FashionUnited

LFW Interview: Robert Wun on building his fledgling label

It is no big secret that London is one of the industry's leading hotbed for emerging designers, as its fashion institutions churn out talent like no other. Despite the numerous difficulties young designers face in London establishing a fledgling label, there is still hope for designers to make it big, thanks to the support of incubators and support networks available to help new brands. FashionUnited spoke to emerging designer Robert Wun showing in the BFC's Designer Showrooms to learn more. "It is essential for me to push the boundaries not only in design, but to also meet quality in craftsmanship to complete the product," says Wun. "Being innovative in manufacturing is crucial, especially for an emerging designer."

Read more at: FashionUnited/Don-Alvin Adegeest

Photo: Courtesy Robert Wun

Reality vs Expectations: Behind the scenes at London Fashion Week AW17

Visiting a major, international fashion week, attending the most highly anticipated shows and parties and seeing the latest collections from the industry’s leading designers (which will undoubtedly set next season’s trends) is probably one of the top goals for any fashion writer, journalist or editor to attain to. This London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2017-2018 season, FashionUnited’s UK correspondent Vivian Hendriksz was able to tick that box off her bucket list, as she attended the 65th edition of LFW. But does the bi-annual fashion showcase live up to all her expectations?

Read more at: FashionUnited/Vivian Hendriksz

Photos: Courtesy of Vivian Hendriksz for FashionUnited

LFW Interview: Jack Irving, Luke Anthony Rooney & Timothy Bouyez-Forge at On|Off

On the top floor of the OxO Tower Wharf, three upcoming designers came together to showcase their latest AW17 collections on-schedule during the famed On|Off Presents... London Fashion Week catwalk showcase. This season’s picks included London-based designer Luke Anthony Rooney; fashionable costume designer and artist Jack Irving; and Royal College of Art graduate Timothy Bouyez-Forge. FashionUnited caught up with the three designers following their catwalk shows to learn more about their designs, inspirations and thoughts at showing at On|Off. "I was absolutely ecstatic to be asked. It was a big dream come true really," said Jack Irving on showing at On|Off. "I’d always dreamed of showing with On|Off and at London Fashion Week and I’m so thrilled everyone got behind me and believed in the craziness.”

Read more at: FashionUnited/Vivian Hendriksz

Photo: Luke Anthony Rooney, Courtesy of Co-Lab, On|Off

London Fashion Week: Autumn 17 Trends

London has long since proved itself to be an endless source of inspiration for designers, retailers and fashion houses a like. This London Fashion Week saw both international and local designers showing on schedule politically unite and use their voices during a period of global uncertainty to share their thoughts in inclusivity and creativity. While some chose to share the catwalk and present women’s and men’s wear together side by side, others chose for a more consumer facing model, while others went for a more traditional format. Although this diversity wavered through the collections shown, there were a number of red threads coming through in the collections shown as FashionUnited links these threads in its inside guide to the season's trends and themes.

Read more at: FashionUnited/Don-Alvin Adegeest

Photo: Catwalkpictures.com

LFW Interview: Katie Ann McGuigan

London Fashion Week has long established itself as a platform which support great emerging talent and this season, London-taught Katie Ann McGuigan became one of the hottest new talents to watch following her impressive debut as Fashion Scout’s Merit Award winner. Her debut collection draws on her fascination of youth groups in Russian and Ukrainian prisons and was inspired by a photography series by Michal Chelbin. “The inspiration for my AW17 collection was a continuation of my graduate collection,” says McGuigan. “I love primary colours and how they work together, as well as prints and work wear. ”

Read more at: FashionUnited/Danielle Wightman-Stone

Photo: Courtesy of Fashion Scout

Homepage Photo: Burberry SS17, own website