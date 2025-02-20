BESTSELLER launches design competition for global talents

In 2025, the international fashion company BESTSELLER celebrates its 50th anniversary. The celebration will include a design competition, inviting international design students and talents to create a capsule collection that interprets five decades of design.

Since 1975, when BESTSELLER was founded, fashion has been a kaleidoscope of change, a constant evolution of style, trends, and self-expression. New ways of dressing have emerged, while trends and looks have been reimagined time and time again. Launching a design competition, the fashion company now wants to take a creative look at the fashion scene over the past 50 years.

"Nearness has been one of the cornerstones for BESTSELLER since the beginning. We have always been driven by a strong belief in the importance of nearness to our customers, colleagues, partners, and, not least, the product, which we want to celebrate with this competition. We are excited to see how design talents draw inspiration from our creative heritage and bring it to life in contemporary and future fashion," says Louise Sylvest, CPO and Head of BESTSELLER Identity.

Credits: BESTSELLER

Bridging then and now

The design competition is facilitated by the fashion brand SELECTED, creating contemporary clothing for both men and women. The brand hopes to see entries that match SELECTED's focus on quality and Scandinavian design, while also considering aspects within longevity and sustainability.

"We are excited to see different interpretations of specific characteristics from the past 50 years of fashion, reinvented with a contemporary perspective. We hope that the collections will tell a story that bridges the gap between then and now, creating connections across time. How do you pay homage to fashion's heritage while defining tomorrow's design? We look forward to receiving the talents' answers to this," says Magnus Löppe, Design Lead at SELECTED.

International Talent Development

The main prize is 5,000 euros, while the second and third places will receive 3,000 and 2,000 euros, respectively. In addition, the finalists will be invited to two visits to Denmark. The first time to meet SELECTED's design team and experience everything that makes up a global fashion company. The second time to present their designs in front of experts and members of BESTSELLER's top management. The competition is open to design talents from all over the world.

Credits: BESTSELLER

“BESTSELLER's story, which began with a single clothing store on the west coast of Jutland and now brings together 24,000 colleagues around the globe, is a great reminder that anything is possible with passion and the right product. With this competition, we hope to open doors for the next generation of creative talent, giving them the opportunity to take their first steps in the fashion industry and share their vision,” says Louise Sylvest.

Who can participate in the '5 decades of design' competition? Recent graduates and final year students (BA or MA)

Independent designers who have had their own business for no more than two years

Persons with a professional or personal relation to BESTSELLER cannot enter the competition

The deadline for uploading a project is 20 March 2025

Learn more at: www.selected.com/en-dk/designcompetition.html