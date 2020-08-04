BESTSELLER remains committed to Fashion FWD

BESTSELLER’s Sustainability Report 2019 is now available and outlines the significant steps taken in the first year of our Fashion FWD strategy. While the report covers 2019, it is naturally written in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and reiterates BESTSELLER’s commitment to accelerating the fashion industry towards a sustainable future.

A message from our CEO and owner

"We cannot lose momentum on the progress and the important initiatives we have worked hard for in recent years. Some things might take longer, and some must be accelerated. Working towards achieving true sustainability will always be a work in progress. We need to adapt to the reality we act in - and act to achieve the reality we wish to be part of." With these words from our CEO, Anders Holch Povlsen, we are proud to launch our Sustainability Report 2019.

“Since we launched our sustainability strategy, Fashion FWD, we have taken some important steps in building a foundation that will enable us to address some of the fashion industry’s key sustainability challenges.”